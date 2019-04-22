Football

Words mean little – De Gea apologetic for disastrous Manchester United performance

By Opta
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea
Liverpool, April 22: David de Gea has apologised for Manchester United's performance in the 4-0 defeat to Everton.

De Gea started as captain at Goodison Park, but United were 2-0 down by half-time thanks to efforts from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson, with questions raised over the Spaniard's reactions for Everton's second goal.

Substitute Ashley Young took the armband for the second half, though there was no change in the flow of the match with Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott on target as Everton went on to claim their biggest Premier League win over United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went over to apologise to United's travelling support after the final whistle, and De Gea – who was at fault for Lionel Messi's second goal in Barcelona's 3-0 win over United in midweek – offered no excuses for the Red Devils' display.

"Difficult to put what I am feeling today into words," De Gea tweeted.

"As captain I want to say that the performance of the team today, on top of the result, was not up to the standard expected when you pull on this shirt.

"We know that we have to improve but words mean little: we have to give everything for this club. Thank you for your unconditional support."

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
