De Gea will leave Manchester United for Champions League glory, feels former coach

London, Nov 14: Former Manchester United goalkeeping coach Eric Steele has claimed that De Gea might leave Old Trafford in the coming years, in search of the biggest continental prize, Champions league.
The Spaniard in recent years has established himself as one of the top keepers in the world, however, till now does not have a full circle of trophies to show for.
Having joined the club in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, the player has won Premier league, along with Carling Cup, Fa Cup, and Europa league but is yet to fight actively for a UEFA Champions League medal.
In recent years United have struggled to maintain a place in the Champions League, forget winning it. Now, with a rocky start to the season, sitting eight in the league as of now, fighting for the ultimate glory again looks far distanced.
Eric Steele, the man who did more than anyone to persuade Sir Alex Ferguson to sign De Gea, on the goalkeeper's coming of age. In The Verdict @MailSport tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/O1PnMUmyn6— Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) December 3, 2017
The current situation has now troubled Eric Steele, the man who played a key role in bringing David De Gea to Manchester United. As per the goalkeeping coach, the Spanish international, as of now, is fully committed towards United but being an ambitious person he could consider moving from United, when his contract ends, to fulfill his UCL dream.
This week's podcast is live! The team discuss @13Szczesny13 in the #UCL, players on the post and how wet conditions can affect a goalkeeper's game. Ex-#MUFC and #MCFC goalkeeping coach Eric Steele joins the debate to talk all things David de Gea. #gkunionhttps://t.co/ivXugKfZCd— GKUnion (@GKUnion_) November 12, 2018
Speaking to the Goalkeepers’ Union Podcast, Steele said: “If you ask David now, he is fully committed to Manchester United.
“He has got a fantastic rapport with the players and the fans, but he wants to be a winner and inevitably he might look at his pathway now and think, 'Will I get that at Manchester United?'
“Certainly at the moment, they are still in the Champions League.
“But he sees other clubs getting bigger and stronger, it is becoming more competitive. He is now 28 and coming into his prime years so it is understandable that he may be looking.
“But I think until somebody tells me he is leaving I think he will be fully committed.
“Long may David stay in England, long may he continue but you would understand why if he wants to win that ultimate prize, will he be gaining that at Manchester United? I hope he does, I really do, for the sake of the club.
“Because when you have been at somewhere like Manchester United you cannot stop being a supporter just when you leave it.
“So ideally I want him to stay and give great value to Manchester United and to the Premier League.”
Steele talked about the episode following the recent rumours of De Gea ignoring to tie himself to a new United contract.
De Gea's current contract runs till next Summer, with an option of extending it to further one year. The United management is eager to tie him up to a better deal with a new long-term contract. But as per reports, the negotiations between the 28-year-old and United have hit a snag while there have been rumours of him leaving for Juventus also doing the rounds.
De Gea has made over 330 appearances for the Red Devils and has won four of the club’s last five Player of the Year awards, making him one of the best players post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.