David Luiz praises 'humble' Arsenal: This club deserves to win a trophy

London, July 19: David Luiz felt Arsenal showed great maturity as they overcame "one of the best teams in the world" in Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both goals as the Gunners triumphed 2-0 over Pep Guardiola's side, giving Mikel Arteta victory over the club he left in December to take charge at Emirates Stadium.
Having produced an impressive defensive display to beat Premier League champions Liverpool 2-1 in midweek, the Gunners stifled City, who managed just one attempt on target, at Wembley on Saturday (July 18).
Brazilian centre-back David Luiz has come in for criticism this season, but feels the cup win shows the improvements being made under Arteta, albeit they are still a work in progress.
"It was a great result against one of the best teams in the world," the former Chelsea defender told BT Sport.
"We were humble, we understood the way we had to play and we took the opportunities to score.
"We have to be mature, to understand what level we are in the process. We have an amazing coach but we can't go from 0 to 100. We are improving. The spirit was great and I'm happy for the team because they deserve it.
"All the team defended, it is not just the last line. Everybody has to fight and play every ball 100 per cent. It's part of the process.
"The other team is miles in front of us but we were humble so when we play we can hurt the opponent and we did that."
21 - @Arsenal have reached a record 21st FA Cup final, while the Gunners have also won the competition more than any other side (13). Shift. #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/kBfVG78RFF— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 18, 2020
David Luiz, who was sent off after coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 loss to City when the league season restarted in June, has signed a new one-year deal to remain at Arsenal next season.
The 33-year-old hopes to cap the current campaign by helping the club secure silverware - they will play either Chelsea or Manchester United, who meet on Sunday, in the final on August 1.
"It is part of football. I understood that football is about surviving," he said of the negative comments over his performances. "Every day you are going to defend the odd thing.
"I was working hard every single day after my mistakes. I was humble to work more and to work more for the team.
"We have a final to play this season and we will try and win a title for this club because this club deserves to win a trophy."