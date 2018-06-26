De Bruyne 'not concentrated' on England v Belgium

Football
Kevin De Bruyne says he is not worried about Belgiums match against England
Kevin De Bruyne says he is not worried about Belgium's match against England

Moscow, June 26: Kevin De Bruyne is "not concentrated" on Belgium's final World Cup Group G match against England, because the Red Devils have already qualified.

Belgium and England have won their opening two matches over Tunisia and Panama to book their places in the last 16, though Thursday's meeting in Kaliningrad will decide who takes top spot.

Head coach Roberto Martinez hinted he will make wholesale changes, with De Bruyne one of three players a booking away from a ban and Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard and Vincent Kompany all injury concerns.

The Manchester City midfielder does not appear too worried about rounding off the first stage with a strong result against England.

"Obviously they have a good team. But to be honest I'm not really concentrated on them," De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

"We're already qualified so that changes the whole complexion I think."

De Bruyne attributed his laid-back approach to the experience gained at major tournaments and focusing on long-term goals.

"We are more calm. Brazil was totally new. The European Championship was also something different," he said.

"The guys have experience already and know you don't have to be great in the beginning. It's more about growing as a team and you need a little bit of luck. The circumstances need to be right.

"It's just look at the next game, be calm and see what's going to happen."

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
