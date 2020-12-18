Year in review: Five Footballing icons who passed away in 2020

Kolkata, December 18: The year 2020 has been nothing but cruel to the world. From the opening tragedy of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's accidental death to very recently the demise of footballing icon Diego Maradona, 2020 just can not stop delivering bad news.
As a disturbing 2020 comes to an end, we look at five footballing legends who passed away this year.
1. Diego Maradona
One of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentinian icon passed away aged 60 last month after suffering a heart attack. He had been serving as head coach for Argentine Primera Division side Gimnasia de la Plata recently.
2. Paolo Rossi
The hero of Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning campaign bid final goodbye in the early week of December after succumbing to a reported incurable disease. The Italian icon will be fondly remembered for his heroics against Brazil in the World Cup where he scored a hat-trick.
3. Papa Bouba Diop
Diop who caused one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history in 2002 at their first-ever big tournament passed away last month following a long illness. He was aged only 42.
4. Gerard Houllier
Former PSG, Lyon, Liverpool and France manager Gerard Houllier passed away aged 73 this month. He died just days after a heart operation in Paris.
5. Nobby Stiles
One of the key members of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team and former Manchester United legend died aged 78 after prolonged illness in October. He had prostate cancer and advanced dementia.