Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Year in review: Five Footballing icons who passed away in 2020

By
Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona will go down in football history as one of football's greatest players

Kolkata, December 18: The year 2020 has been nothing but cruel to the world. From the opening tragedy of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's accidental death to very recently the demise of footballing icon Diego Maradona, 2020 just can not stop delivering bad news.

As a disturbing 2020 comes to an end, we look at five footballing legends who passed away this year.

1. Diego Maradona

One of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentinian icon passed away aged 60 last month after suffering a heart attack. He had been serving as head coach for Argentine Primera Division side Gimnasia de la Plata recently.

2. Paolo Rossi

The hero of Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning campaign bid final goodbye in the early week of December after succumbing to a reported incurable disease. The Italian icon will be fondly remembered for his heroics against Brazil in the World Cup where he scored a hat-trick.

3. Papa Bouba Diop

Diop who caused one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history in 2002 at their first-ever big tournament passed away last month following a long illness. He was aged only 42.

4. Gerard Houllier

Former PSG, Lyon, Liverpool and France manager Gerard Houllier passed away aged 73 this month. He died just days after a heart operation in Paris.

5. Nobby Stiles

One of the key members of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team and former Manchester United legend died aged 78 after prolonged illness in October. He had prostate cancer and advanced dementia.

More DIEGO MARADONA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More