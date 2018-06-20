Dejected Lehmann shown the door as Bould is kept on as assistant at Arsenal

Bengaluru, June 20: Arsenal have finally revealed the names of new manager Unai Emery's whole backroom staff. The new managerial team will see former manager Arsene Wenger's long-term assistant and former Gunners defender Steve Bould remain at the club as Emery's assistant. However, former goalkeeper Jens Lehmann will depart the Emirates after just one season.
Following Wenger's departure, the club have sacked most of his backroom staff and coaches and the Gunners are on a spree to overhaul the whole managerial team. The North London side recently have appointed former Gunners midfielder Freddie Ljungberg as their Under-23 coach and now the club have announced Emery's new helping hands, which will only see three members from the Wenger era remain at the side.
Bould, who returned to the club under former manager Arsene Wenger in May 2012 as his assistant is one of three holdovers in Emery's backroom staff whereas director of high-performance Darren Burgess and goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo who were appointed in July 2017 are also set to continue with the club.
"Unai has a very strong and talented team and I'm delighted that they are joining us," Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said in a statement. "I'm also pleased that Steve Bould, Sal Bibbo and Darren Burgess will continue their work with us. As we go through this period of change, we need to retain some continuity, and they have an important role to play."
However, one of Wenger's high-profile backroom staff, former German keeper Lehmann who joined the backroom team just last season has been removed from his post.
Dear #Arsenal Fans , I am sorry to leave the club after only one year again. It was a good experience working with the players as one of the assistant-coaches. But the attitude from our 2004-group is not needed there anymore.— Jens Lehmann (@jenslehmann) June 19, 2018
The former invincible team's keeper was brought back by Wenger as a first-team coach last summer, a move that was seen as a way of instilling some of that strong mentality into a squad.
But surprisingly, the coach was not retained for the coming season as Lehmann now has announced his departure from the club via his social media account, however, he did not seem to be happy about being let go.
The German wrote in a Twitter post: "Dear #Arsenal Fans, I am sorry to leave the club after only one year again. It was a good experience working with the players as one of the assistant-coaches. But the attitude from our 2004-group is not needed there anymore."
Lehmann became one of 10 backroom staff to be axed in the cull that has followed the departure of Arsene Wenger.
Unai Emery granted five new appointments to join his staff as his team will see Juan Carlos Carcedo, Emery's long-time assistant alongside him in the dugout whereas first-team coach Pablo Villanueva, strength and conditioning coach Julen Masach, goalkeeping coach Javi Garcia and data/video analyst Victor Manas will also accompany him in his new challenge.
