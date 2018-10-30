Dele Alli signs six-year contract extension with Tottenham

London, October 30: Dele Alli has committed his future to Tottenham, signing a contract extension that ties him to the Premier League club for the next six seasons.
The England international joined Spurs from MK Dons in 2015 and has gone onto become one of the best young players in Europe under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.
In 153 games for the north London outfit he has scored 48 goals and laid on 41 assists, forming a formidable attacking partnership with Harry Kane.
He follows the likes of Kane, Heung-min Son, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks in signing long-term deals at the club in recent months.
