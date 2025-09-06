English Edition
Didier Deschamps Defends Decision To Play Ousmane Dembele In World Cup Qualifier Against Ukraine

Didier Deschamps has defended his decision to include Ousmane Dembele in France's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, despite injury concerns. The match ended with a 2-0 victory for France.

By

Didier Deschamps has justified his choice to play Ousmane Dembele in France's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine. France secured a 2-0 victory in their opening Group D match, with Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe scoring. Mbappe's goal equalled Thierry Henry's record for the second-most goals for France, reaching 51.

Dembele entered the game as a substitute at half-time but was replaced by Hugo Ekitike from Liverpool in the 81st minute. This change occurred after Dembele appeared to suffer a hamstring injury. PSG officials are reportedly upset that Dembele played, given he had a similar injury recently against Toulouse. However, Deschamps insisted the incidents were unrelated.

Deschamps Defends Playing Dembele in Qualifier

"If he wasn't fit, I wouldn't bring him in," Deschamps stated firmly. He explained that the injury was not on the same thigh and could happen to anyone, even those without prior issues. Deschamps emphasised that Dembele was considered fit based on medical assessments and his own feelings.

Deschamps hinted that Dembele might not participate in their next qualifier before club football resumes. France is set to face Iceland at home in Parc des Princes. Iceland currently leads Group D after a dominant 5-0 win over Azerbaijan.

PSG hopes Dembele will recover for their Ligue 1 match against Lens on September 14. They also have upcoming Champions League fixtures against Atalanta and Barcelona before the next international break.

Story first published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 15:47 [IST]
Sign Out