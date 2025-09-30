English Edition
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Finds Suspension Mind-Boggling After Fifth Yellow Card In Premier League

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Everton is suspended after receiving five yellow cards in six matches. He expressed disbelief at the decision, which affects his availability for the upcoming match against Crystal Palace.

By

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall expressed disbelief over his suspension after accumulating five yellow cards in just six Premier League matches. He received a booking for a tackle on Kyle Walker-Peters during a 1-1 draw with West Ham, resulting in his absence from Sunday's game against Crystal Palace. Dewsbury-Hall, who joined Everton from Chelsea for £28 million in August, has contributed a goal and an assist in all six league games.

His fourth yellow card was issued during a 2-1 loss to Liverpool for taking a quick free-kick. Teammate Jack Grealish criticised this decision, stating, "I had never seen that in my life." The midfielder shared his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Forgive me if I'm wrong, and I might be, but some of these decisions are so hard to take. Mind-boggling."

Dewsbury-Hall Calls Suspension Mind-Boggling

Everton currently holds ninth place with eight points after drawing against Nuno Espirito Santo's West Ham. Michael Keane scored the opening goal with a header, marking Everton's 361st headed goal in Premier League history. This achievement ties them with Manchester United for the most headed goals in the competition.

The match saw Jarrod Bowen equalise for West Ham in the 65th minute. David Moyes commented on Dewsbury-Hall's booking, saying it was a "really shabby decision." Moyes noted that many managers are frustrated with the current level of officiating.

West Ham has accumulated 16 yellow cards this season, tying them for the second-most in the league. Moyes expressed dissatisfaction with recent officiating decisions affecting his team and others. He remarked on the general poor quality of refereeing at present.

Dewsbury-Hall's suspension highlights ongoing concerns about refereeing standards in the league. His absence will be felt as Everton prepares to face Crystal Palace without him. The team's performance and disciplinary record remain under scrutiny as they navigate these challenges.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 16:26 [IST]
