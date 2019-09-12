Football
Di Canio not surprised by Icardi move: PSG's the natural home of undisciplined players

By Opta
Mauro Icardi joined PSG on a season-long loan from Inter
Milan, September 12: Paolo Di Canio said he is not surprised by Mauro Icardi's move to Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 champions are "the natural home of undisciplined players".

Former Inter captain Icardi joined PSG on an initial loan deal on transfer deadline day after being frozen out by Nerazzurri head coach Antonio Conte.

PSG have the option to buy Icardi – who was linked to Napoli and Juventus prior to the deadline – for a reported €70million at the end of the season.

Former Lazio, Juve, Napoli and AC Milan forward Di Canio hit out at Icardi following his switch to the French capital.

Di Canio told Il Mattino: "Why did Carlo Ancelotti want someone like Icardi at Napoli? Someone unable to apologise to his team-mates for the words of his wife-agent?

"Besides which, Maurito only scores goals from crosses at the byline. For the rest, he is incapable of anything a modern striker should be able to do.

"I am not remotely surprised he went to Paris Saint-Germain, the natural home of undisciplined players."

Icardi, who arrived at Inter from Sampdoria in 2013, scored 111 Serie A goals and 124 goals in all competitions to be eighth on the club's all-time list.

IND vs SA: Test: Rahul may get axe
Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
