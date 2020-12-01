Divock Origi linked with Anfield Exit - Why should Klopp cash in on him?

Bengaluru, Dec. 1: Liverpool could allow Divock Origi to leave in January following his underwhelming performance this season as Jurgen Klopp may look to cash-in on the Belgian forward.
He, however, is not the only player waiting in the firing line. As per reports, Xherdan Shaqiri could also be sold so that Liverpool can fund a move for a new centre-back during the winter transfer period.
Origi's time at Anfield so far
Origi was signed from Lille for £10m back in 2014. The forward was immediately loaned back to the French club and had a subsequent loan spell with Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga. Since then he’s been a bit-part player at Liverpool although made huge impacts coming from the bench.
He has produced a series of goal-scoring displays from the dugout as an impact substitute which was immense in their Champions League and Premier League winning run.
However, he has struggled to usurp Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino for a starting spot. And the emergence of Jota looks to have more complicated the issue.
He has featured in five matches for the Merseyside outfit in the last term, registering one goal and one assist in all competitions. But never has looked to be someone who can challenge for a top spot.
Not getting consistent game-time under his belt could have hampered his consistency and that is unlikely to change soon. He is currently under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2024, so he will be under no pressure to leave. But any prominent role in other top sides could change the scenario.
There have been reports that the likes of Leeds United, Wolves were interested in him and that could resurface again in January.
Should Klopp cash-in on him?
Origi has been an Anfield hero but for the welfare of his own career, he should move on. He is just 25-years-old, he has plenty of time left to be a starting striker somewhere, where he can find his feet better. Klopp although, will lose a valuable squad player but cash-in on him would allow the Reds to spend it on the barebones defence, which appears to be their biggest priority in January.