Belmadi named new Algeria coach

Algiers, August 2: Algeria have appointed former midfielder Djamel Belmadi as their new head coach.
The 42-year-old has agreed a contract that will run until the Qatar 2022 World Cup, according to a statement published by the Algerian Football Federation (FAF).
Belmadi succeeds Rabah Madjer, who was sacked in June.
French-born Belmadi played for Algeria between 2000 and 2004, including a quarterfinal place at the 2004 African Cup of Nations finals.
His club career started at Paris Saint Germain and included stints at Olympique Marseille, Celta Vigo in Spain, Manchester City and Southampton.
After a playing career in which he went on to captain Algeria, Belmadi was coach at Lekhwiya, now known as Al Duhail, and the Qatar national team.
He then returned to Al Duhail and won back-to-back Qatar Stars League titles before leaving his post this year.
His coaching career has been restricted to Qatar only.
Belmadi is the seventh coach of Algeria since they reached the second round of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, reflecting a turbulent last four years for the side.
His first assignment will be away against the Gambia next month as Algeria resume their bid to qualify for next year's African Cup of Nations finals.
Algeria, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, begin qualifying duties against The Gambia in September.
Former Algerian international Madjid Bougherra has been named as assistant to Belmadi.
Bougherra had been coaching Al Duhail's Under-23 team in Qatar.
