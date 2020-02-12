Does Arsenal outcast Henrikh Mkhitaryan deserve a second chance?

Bengaluru, Feb 12: As per reports in England, Armenian international midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return to Arsenal in the summer following his loan deal with AS Roma. The Serie A giants are more than willing to sign the 31-year-old on a permanent basis but it is said that the Gunners are not prepared to drop their £20m asking price. Last month, Roma reportedly made a bid of £8.5m to make the move permanent, which was rejected by the Gunners.
With Mkhitaryan's contract set to expire in the summer of 2021, the Gunners cannot simply play the bargaining game this summer as that will involve the risk of losing the player for nothing next season. With the Gunners in desperate need of cash in the summer as they have a lot of areas to improve in, they can certainly save some money and give Mkhitaryan another chance to impress at the Emirates.
Mkhitaryan has had a troublesome season with injuries at Roma this time out and has managed to get just 541 minutes of game time in Serie A. But, every time he has been on the pitch, he has impressed. The 86-capped Armenia international has found the back of the net 4 times while providing one assist for his teammates. And, Roma has definitely seen enough in the player that they wanted to sign the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder permanently despite his injury problems.
Mkhitaryan has struggled ever since he joined the Premier League and has never been able to replicate his Borussia Dortmund form in England. But, Mikel Arteta can definitely fancy giving a chance to the 31-year-old as he could excel under his management. Even though Arteta has not managed to improve Arsenal significantly, the Gunners have looked much more creative and free-flowing since the Spaniard took over and Mkhitaryan could thrive if given such freedom.
We are all well aware of how good Mkhitaryan used to be for Borussia Dortmund especially during his final couple of seasons at Signal Iduna Park. Since then, he has been under the shackles in England and was not allowed to play his natural game. Arteta has managed to turn around Mesut Ozil's career at the Emirates after he took over and could certainly give Mkhitaryan a try as well.