Football Donnarumma Expresses Confidence In Italy's Qualification For The 2026 World Cup Gianluigi Donnarumma believes Italy will qualify for the 2026 World Cup following a strong performance against Israel. The team secured a play-off spot and aims to improve their standing in Group I.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is confident that Italy will qualify for the World Cup after securing a play-off spot with a 3-0 victory over Israel. Mateo Retegui scored twice, including a penalty and a top-corner shot, while Gianluca Mancini added a late goal. Retegui's performance marks him as the first Italian to score multiple goals in more than one match during a single World Cup qualifying campaign since Simone Inzaghi and Alessandro Del Piero before the 2002 tournament.

Italy currently sits second in Group I, trailing Norway by three points. Norway has a significantly better goal difference, with two matches remaining. One of these games is against Norway, who defeated Italy 3-0 in their opening qualifier in June when Luciano Spalletti was still the coach. Despite this setback, Donnarumma remains optimistic about Italy's chances of reaching next year's finals.

Gennaro Gattuso has become the fifth Italian coach to win his first four matches in charge, joining Azeglio Vicini, Antonio Conte, Edmondo Fabbri, and Silvio Piola. The Azzurri have won their last five World Cup qualifying games, marking their longest winning streak in the competition since at least 2010. This run includes a thrilling 5-4 victory over Israel.

Reflecting on the recent win against Israel, Gattuso expressed satisfaction with his team's controlled performance compared to their previous encounter. "We did well because we all remember what happened a month ago; they made us wobble," Gattuso told RAI Sport. He noted that while Israel created some chances and Donnarumma made crucial saves, Italy displayed the right spirit throughout the match.

Donnarumma emphasised the importance of maintaining focus as Italy approaches its remaining qualifiers. "I was talking to the team earlier; you cannot get a game wrong now, or you end up straight in the play-offs," he told Sky Sport Italia. He expressed a desire to replay the match against Norway, acknowledging that Italy was not at its best during that game.

Despite challenges faced earlier in the campaign, Donnarumma remains optimistic about Italy's prospects. "Now we have to look forward as we have a big opportunity," he said. "I am sure this is a strong team and certain we will get to the World Cup." The upcoming matches will be crucial for Italy as they aim to secure their place in next year's tournament.

Gattuso praised Manuel Locatelli's performance against Israel while acknowledging that the strikers faced difficulties but played according to plan. "Locatelli had a great game; the strikers struggled a little but played the way we had to," he said. Gattuso highlighted that despite having much at stake, Italy managed to perform well under pressure.

With two games left in their qualifying campaign, Italy must remain focused and determined to secure their spot in the World Cup finals. The team's recent performances under Gattuso provide hope for Italian fans as they look forward to overcoming challenges and achieving success on the international stage.