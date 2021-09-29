Durand Cup 2021 Semifinal, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, Team News, Timing, Where to Watch

Fans most important
"Players prefer to play under the light with supporters in the stands and with a good pitch to play on. That's perfect. In this case, the conditions are perfect for the players. I'm sure they'll be able to play better - individually and as a team," said Ferrando.
"In football, believe me, the most important thing is the supporters. They bring the emotions to the game. These emotions build the relationship with the team. It's the best moment to step by step get more supporters to the stadium. And forget these times we spent without the supporters as it is something that is upsetting for everyone."
Scope for improvement
Naushad Moosa's boys have shown some real grit - coming from behind on three consecutive occasions to pave their way into the semis. Ferrando, though, believes that even at this stage of the tournament, the improvement of the team remains the prime focus while shunning away any mention of being as ‘favourites' heading into the semifinal clash.
"I've been telling the same all throughout. We're here to have a good pre-season. Our target is to prepare the team, to check on the young players and to try and prepare different plans. We want to improve step by step," added Ferrando.
Moosa confident
Meanwhile, BFC coach Moosa said his young side is confident of putting in a good performance.
"The players don't have any pressure going into this game as they fully understand their roles and responsibilities now. FC Goa came here with a full squad, and it was the same with Kerala Blasters too. We know how good Goa is as a team. It won't be an easy game, but we'll step onto the pitch with the objective of making things difficult for them. The boys are really positive, and I just want them to play freely, express themselves and fight till the end," said Moosa.
Positive result
The Gaurs come into the game winning all their group stage matches before defeating Delhi FC 5-1 in the quarterfinals. With 14 goals scored and just two conceded, Goa's attacking and defensive prowess are a force to be reckoned with, and Moosa believes his side will have to be on top of their game if they are to come away with a positive result.
"Our approach to the game won't be very different from the way we've been playing so far. The only thing we've to be very careful about is the way we've been conceding first. While we've shown good character to fight back and win, it won't be easy to do that against Goa if we concede early," added Moosa.