Durand Cup 2021 Semifinal, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, Team News, Timing, Where to Watch

By
Juan Ferrando
Juan Ferrando is eager to see the Gaurs play in front of the fans. Image: FC Goa Media

Bengaluru, September 28: Sparks are expected to fly as FC Goa takes on a young Bengaluru FC in the second semifinal of the 130th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday (September 29).

The match kicks off at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 6pm IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 channel with live streaming available on SonyLIV. It's also available on AddaTimes website and app.

The winner of this match will take on Mohammedan Sporting, who eked out a 4-2 win over a fighting FC Bengaluru United in the other last-four encounter

Ever since taking over the reins at FC Goa in late April last year, Juan Ferrando has taken charge of a total of 31 games. There have been wins (mostly), draws and losses. There have been agonising defeats in penalty shootouts and impressive displays in the AFC Champions League.

However, there was never a person in the stands to share those moments and emotions with.

The wrath of the COVID 19 pandemic has meant that the Spaniard is yet to experience the true vibe of Indian football.

This will change on Wednesday when the Gaurs step out onto the pitch at the erstwhile Salt Lake Stadium when they take on Bengaluru FC in the semifinals of the Durand Cup.

With the tournament organisers allowing 50 per cent attendance for the semis, this should be a spectacle with spectators to behold.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ferrando expressed much delight at the prospect of playing in front of fans and the fact that the kick-off time will be in the evening rather than under the hot afternoon sun - as was the case in the group stage and quarter-finals.

Fans most important

"Players prefer to play under the light with supporters in the stands and with a good pitch to play on. That's perfect. In this case, the conditions are perfect for the players. I'm sure they'll be able to play better - individually and as a team," said Ferrando.

"In football, believe me, the most important thing is the supporters. They bring the emotions to the game. These emotions build the relationship with the team. It's the best moment to step by step get more supporters to the stadium. And forget these times we spent without the supporters as it is something that is upsetting for everyone."

Scope for improvement

Naushad Moosa's boys have shown some real grit - coming from behind on three consecutive occasions to pave their way into the semis. Ferrando, though, believes that even at this stage of the tournament, the improvement of the team remains the prime focus while shunning away any mention of being as ‘favourites' heading into the semifinal clash.

"I've been telling the same all throughout. We're here to have a good pre-season. Our target is to prepare the team, to check on the young players and to try and prepare different plans. We want to improve step by step," added Ferrando.

Moosa confident

Meanwhile, BFC coach Moosa said his young side is confident of putting in a good performance.

"The players don't have any pressure going into this game as they fully understand their roles and responsibilities now. FC Goa came here with a full squad, and it was the same with Kerala Blasters too. We know how good Goa is as a team. It won't be an easy game, but we'll step onto the pitch with the objective of making things difficult for them. The boys are really positive, and I just want them to play freely, express themselves and fight till the end," said Moosa.

Positive result

The Gaurs come into the game winning all their group stage matches before defeating Delhi FC 5-1 in the quarterfinals. With 14 goals scored and just two conceded, Goa's attacking and defensive prowess are a force to be reckoned with, and Moosa believes his side will have to be on top of their game if they are to come away with a positive result.

"Our approach to the game won't be very different from the way we've been playing so far. The only thing we've to be very careful about is the way we've been conceding first. While we've shown good character to fight back and win, it won't be easy to do that against Goa if we concede early," added Moosa.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 9:13 [IST]
