Durand Cup Final 2021: Goa look for early glory, Mohammedan eye history

Bengaluru, October 2: The battlelines have been drawn as FC Goa takes on Mohammedan Sporting in the final of the Durand Cup 2021 in Kolkata on Sunday (October 3).
The match kicks off at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (previously known as Salt Lake Stadium) at 6pm IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and AddaTimes app.
While the Gaurs are eyeing their maiden crown, sentimental favourites Mohammedan are two-time champions.
Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, FC Goa will be looking to bring home an early silverware which was very evident from the words of skipper Edu Bedia and coach Juan Ferrando.
The Gaurs have been on a heist at the Durand Cup, scoring 16 goals from their five games.
Ferrando's men, however, had to overcome a strong challenge from a young-looking Bengaluru FC side to seal their place in the showcase event courtesy of a victory on penalties.
Whilst the focus of the Gaurs has largely been on improving the team on all fronts with the help of competitive games in the Durand Cup, with the final now forthcoming, the mindset seems to have changed to that of getting the hands on the coveted trophy.
"We're really motivated heading into the game. We know we're in pre-season. But when you're in a final and have the chance of winning a trophy, you only think about that. Right now, we want the trophy," Bedia told FC Goa Media.
"Maybe, forget that this is preseason for a day. Tomorrow is the final. We want to win all the trophies. I've said this before. And tomorrow is the first."
Ferrando echoed Bedia's views.
"We've put in some really hard work here in Kolkata for one month. It's amazing to participate in the final. It's a prestigious tournament. And we go into tomorrow's game to win one trophy," said the Spaniard.
"A win in pre-season is going to make us feel a lot more positive when we head back to Goa."
Standing in front of the Gaurs and their first Durand Cup triumph is Mohammedan Sporting. Andrey Chernyshov's men have won plaudits for their brand of football. The Black Panthers have been effective - losing only one game throughout their campaign.
The Kolkata giants will be hungry to get their hands on the Durand Cup trophy again after a spell of eight years. That also marks the last time the trophy came to Kolkata.
"We know that Mohammedan are a good side with a number of good players. They try to play football with the ball on the ground like us. However, we've to keep faith in our style," opined Bedia.
"We've to play with the same intent, the same philosophy and if we do this, we're going to be competitive. I think we're the best team in the competition."
Another factor that is certain to play a part in the final will be the partisan crowd. With the game now open to allow 30,000 odd fans. Mohammedan are certain to enjoy the support of the home crowd.
However Bedia feels that though it would be a great thing to play in front of the crowd and that there is not really any pressure on the side heading into the final.
"No pressure. Tomorrow I would prefer to play with the full stadium packed with Mohammedan fans. I think it would be the best news at this moment after the COVID-19 pandemic - to play a big game, a final with supporters. I hope the stadium is full."
Bedia and the rest of the Gaurs will have a chance to taste exactly that on Sunday. Game on!