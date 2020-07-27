Football
Dybala comes off injured ahead of Champions League resumption

By Liam Blackburn
Paulo Dybala picked up an untimely injury

Milan, July 27: Paulo Dybala was forced off injured in Juventus' Serie A clash against Sampdoria on Sunday, causing Maurizio Sarri some concern ahead of the Champions League resumption.

The Argentina forward was clutching the top of his left thigh as he made way for Gonzalo Higuain five minutes before half-time.

Coach Sarri had already been forced into one change, with Danilo coming off following a clash of heads with Gaston Ramirez.

Juve, who were looking to seal a ninth successive Serie A title with a win over Samp, face Cagliari and Roma next week before hosting Lyon in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on August 7.

Sarri's side will need to overcome a first-leg deficit after losing 1-0 in France back in February.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stoppage-time strike gave them a 1-0 lead at half-time against Sampdoria.

Full Time: JUV 2 - 0 SAM
Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
