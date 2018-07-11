Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

East Bengal sign Costa Rica defender and FIFA World Cup 2018 star Johnny Acosta

Posted By: PTI
Johnny Acosta (right) joins East Bengal, fresh off Costa Ricas FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign
Johnny Acosta (right) joins East Bengal, fresh off Costa Rica's FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign

Kolkata, July 11: East Bengal on Wednesday (July 11) announced the signing of Costa Rican defender Johnny Acosta Zamora, who was part of his national team's campaign in the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

"East Bengal are one of the biggest clubs of India with a very rich heritage. I want to deliver my best for my new club and be part of Indian football," said the 34-year-old footballer. "My aim is to encourage the other Indian footballers and guide them and at the same time win silverware for Quess East Bengal FC," added Acosta, who played in all their three group matches in Russia.

Acosta has 69 international caps to his name and has scored two goals as his signing for the upcoming season will give the red-and-gold a big boost. At the World Cup, he had eight clearances and recovered the ball 11 times.

He made his debut for Costa Rica in a March 2011 friendly against Argentina at the age of 29. In 2011, he donned national jersey in seven FIFA World Cup qualification matches and played at the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2011 Copa America.

He scored his first goal for Los Ticos in a 3-1 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying victory against the United States in San Jose. Acosta was included in Costa Rica's squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and made his debut in the competition during the round of 16 match against Greece as a substitute after the sending off of teammate Oscar Duarte.

    Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 19:30 [IST]
