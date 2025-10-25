Shreyas Iyer Health Update: How is India player now after being taken to Hospital following an Injury?

AIFF Super Cup 2025: East Bengal vs Dempo Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Sports Bulletin For October 25: Rohit-Virat Star In 3rd ODI For India To Aussie Women Cricketers Harassed In Indore

‘Don't Know If We'll Come Back': Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Reflect on Their Possibly Last Innings in Australia After Match-Winning Partnership at SCG

Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch AIFF Super Cup Group A Match on TV and Online?

Football East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Miguel scores a Stunner, EBFC 2-1 DSC Live By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 17:49 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

East Bengal are set to lock horns against Dempo SC in their AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 opener today (Saturday, October 25). The match will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa's Bambolim. Check Out for the EBFC vs DSC score updates. Keep refreshing for the Goals and Latest Updates.

East Bengal 0-1 Dempo SC (Mohamed Ali, 28')

East Bengal 1-1 Dempo SC (Naorem Mahesh, 46')

East Bengal 2-1 Dempo SC (Miguel Ferreira, 57')

East Bengal vs Dempo Live Score

LIVE Feed

Miguel Stunner This is the angle from which Miguel scored the goal!! Absolutely Astonishing!! Goal for East Bengal Goaaaaaaaal!! Miguel Ferreira with a wonder goal for East Bengal. The Brazilian volleys in an absolute shocking goal out of nowhere!! East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 1 DSC 1 55'Hiroshi Ibusuki's lobbed pass to Bipin just goes out, but the Kolkata team has found its dominance again. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 1 DSC 1 53'East Bengal are coming up with waves of attacks as Rashid and others are pouring in crosses into the box. Luckily for Dempo, they have somehow defended all of them so far. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 1 DSC 1 Jay Gupta and Mohammed Rakip were taken off at Half Time. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 1 DSC 1 51'Bipin Singh wins a corner for East Bengal. Mahesh swings in the cross. After a couple of attempts, the final strike goes off for another corner. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 1 DSC 1 48'East Bengal have found spring in their steps. Miguel sends in a long ball, which is taken by Bipin Singh, but the referee blows his whistle for a foul. Goal for East Bengal Goaaaaaaaaal!! Naorem Mahesh Singh scores brilliantly as East Bengal restore parity within 15 seconds of the restart. The second half starts. East Bengal Substitutions The second half is about to start. Lalchungnuna and Miguel Ferreira are coming on for East Bengal. East Bengal vs Dempo Live Score The Half Time whistle blows and Dempo SC have a shock lead at the break. The goal came in the 28th minute from Mohamed Ali, and they will be overjoyed with the scoreline. East Bengal, meanwhile, have a massive task in the last 45 minutes. E East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score Anwar Ali sees a Yellow Card for a blatant foul on Amay Morajkar after losing the ball cheaply. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score 45+3'East Bengal win a free kick. Mahesh Singh delivers it forward but the header is off target. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score Updates 6 minutes added as Stoppage Time. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 1 45'Jay Gupta attempts another pass to Bipin, which is wayward and out for a goal kick as well. That is the 3rd pass in a row where the left-back has failed to keep his radar correct. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 1 42'East Bengal are huffing and pufing without any telling effort on goal for some time now. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 1 42'Hiroshi Ibusuki turns and takes a decent shot, which is easily saved by Sibi. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 1 39'The corner flies away with a glance, but not a significant one for the Kolkata club. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 1 38'Improve passing from East Bengal and Bashim Rashid wins a corner for them. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 1 37'Anwar Ali receives the ball and takes a shot after a swift turn. Unfortunately, his strike goes over the bar with ease. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 1 35'Jay Gupta gets the ball inside his own box and as he darts forward, a superb challenge wins the ball back for Dempo. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 1 34'Dempo lose possession. East Bengal try to build with a long throw-in, but they make a mess of it as the ball goes out for a goal kick. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 1 31'Debjit recovers, play resumes. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 1 Debjit Majumder is being treated on the field as he injured himself in the process of fisting the ball away. Goal for Dempo Goaaaaaaaaaal!! Dempo open the scoring with Mohamed Ali finding the net in an open goal. Debjit Majumder at fault as he failed to clear the cross with his punch. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 0 26'Free kick awarded to Dempo, who try to take it quickly, but the referee has brought things back. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 0 24'Mohamad Bashim Rashid creates some space for himself and then his left-footed strike goes off target. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 0 22'Rakip exchanges passes with Hamid and then gets the ball back again. His through to Mahesh Singh is a decent one, but the cross from the right side is easily defended away. The rebound falls to Anwar Ali, who strikes it wide. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 0 19'East Bengal fail to bundle home the ball despite multiple chances, as the score remains goalless. After repeated clearance by the Dempo defence, the final opportunity falls to Hamid, who volleys his strike off target. East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Score: EBFC 0 DSC 0 17'Hamid Ahadad fails to keep control of a Bipin Singh cross at the byline. His first touch lets him down as the ball rolls out of play for a goalkick.

Coached by Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal aim to bounce back after their narrow IFA Shield final defeat to Mohun Bagan and reclaim early momentum in the group stage. The 2024 Super Cup champions boast a strong foreign contingent, including Miguel Figueira and Hamid Ahadad, and have shown consistency in the Durand Cup with notable wins, including over Mohun Bagan.

Dempo SC, coached by Samir Naik, enter the clash unbeaten in Goa's Pro League and eager to leverage home advantage. The Goan side, known for resilience and history, will look to frustrate East Bengal's attack and deliver an upset on opening day

East Bengal vs Dempo SC Head-to-Head Record

The last time these two teams met was back in 2015, in the I-League. East Bengal won the match 3-1 at that time.

Matches played: 64

East Bengal wins: 31

Dempo wins: 15

Draws: 18

EBFC vs DSC Predicted Lineups

East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (GK), Mohamed Rakip, Martand Rana, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Mohammed Rashid, Saul Crespo, Miguel Ferreira, Naorem Mahesh Singh, PV Vishnu, Hamid Ahadad

Dempo: Mohammad (GK), Nestor, Beckham, Ashton, Arnold, Salged, Rahul, Rane, Shameek, Steins, Shwavel