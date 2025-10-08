Hardik Pandya's New Lamborghini Urus SE: Price, Specifications – All You Need To Know

Football East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Score, IFA Shield 2025: EBFC 2-0 SDEC (HT) | Jay, Raina On Target Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 16:01 [IST]

East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan, Durand Cup 2025, Live Score & Updates:East Bengal FC head into the break with a solid 2-0 lead over Sreenidi Deccan in their IFA Shield opener at Kalyani Stadium.

Jay Gupta opened the scoring in the 21st minute, slotting home a rebound after Miguel's free-kick was parried away. Martand Raina made it 2-0 in the 36th minute with a fine header from Bipin Singh's cross. Sreenidi struggled to create chances, while East Bengal dominated possession and looked sharp in attack. The Red and Golds will aim to wrap up the contest in the second half.

East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live: We are back for the 2nd half! We are back for the second-half! East Bengal will be looking to extend their lead and end the match on a high! East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live: EBFC 2-0 SDEC (Half-Time) It's half-time here at the Kalyani! East Bengal take a comfortable 2-0 lead as they go into the break to take a breather. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live: EBFC 2-0 SDEC (45+2) 2 minutes have been added on for stoppages. Can EB extend their lead? East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Updates: EBFC 2-0 SDEC (36th Min) GOAAL!!! Martand Raina doubles East Bengal's lead with a wonderfully executed drop header after meeting a juicy delivery from Bipin Singh!! 2-0 lead is what they craved for just before the break. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Live Updates: EBFC 1-0 SDEC (32nd Min) 30 minutes into the game and East Bengal have already shown, why they are one of the top contenders to win the prestigious tournament. Mind you, East Bengal are the most successful team in this very competition with 29 titles. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Score: EBFC 1-0 SDEC (27th Min) East Bengal keep up their possesion game and now they have won a free-kick from a promising position. Rashid has a crack and his brilliant shot was expertly saved by Deccan GK Adil! Good save! East Bengal vs Sreenidi Live Updates: EBFC 1-0 SDEC (21st Min) GOOOAL!!! Jay Gupta scores from the rebound! The debutant who came from FC Goa, found an opportunity and didn't make a mistake from close range. Miguel's free-kick was hesitantly saved by the Deccan GK but from the rebound, Gupta slides it in for the opening goal from inside the box! East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live: EBFC 0-0 SDEC (17th Min) East Bengal miss from point-blank range!! Bipin Singh does really well to get the ball into empty space amongst the crowd but Miguel, who was looking to slide it in, found the ball onto his weak foot and puts it wide! East Bengal vs Sreenidi IFA Shield Live Updates: EBFC 0-0 SDEC (12th Min) East Bengal still creating pressure with their possession game but not getting the clear cut opportunities to break the deadlock. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan: EBFC 0-0 SDEC (8th Min) It's still 0-0 at the Kalyani. East Bengal are enjoying more of the ball and they did manage to find the back of the net from a header but it was eventually called offside. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live: East Bengal XI EB Playing XI: Debjit, Rakip, Nunga, Martand, Jay, Rashid, Saul, Vishnu, Bipin, Miguel, Hamid. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Updates: Hello & Welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IFA Shield 2025 match between East Bengal and Sreenidi Deccan!

Head coach Oscar Bruzón will be eager to maintain East Bengal's strong domestic run. The Red and Golds recently lifted the Calcutta Football League (CFL) title and showcased fine form in the Durand Cup 2025, reaching the semifinals before being edged out by Diamond Harbour FC, who eventually finished as runners-up.

However, East Bengal will be without their newly signed Japanese forward Hiroshi Ibusuki, whose visa issues have delayed his debut. His absence means the team will rely heavily on its homegrown attacking talents and a creative midfield to step up in front of goal. Defensively, East Bengal will need to stay sharp against a well-drilled Sreenidi Deccan unit renowned for their disciplined defending and swift counter-attacking play.

For Sreenidi Deccan, this fixture offers a chance to prove themselves against one of India's most storied football clubs. Expect them to adopt a tactical approach, blending solid organization at the back with quick offensive transitions and threat from set pieces.

Entry to the match will be free, and a big turnout is expected at Kalyani. Fans have been urged to arrive early to ensure a smooth entry process, with tight security arrangements in place at the venue.

As one of India's oldest tournaments returns to the footballing spotlight, the East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan clash promises intensity, tradition, and the kind of passion that defines Kolkata football.