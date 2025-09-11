English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Sporting Buzz

East Bengal Women's AFC Champions League Schedule: Group, Opponents, Schedule, Full List of Matches

By MyKhel Staff

East Bengal women's team will be travelling to the Chinese city of Wuhan to play their AFC Champions League matches this season.

They have been drawn in Group B of the AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Group Stage alongside Wuhan Jiangda FC (China PR), Bam Khatoon FC (Iran) and PFC Nasaf (Uzbekistan). The draw took place at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, September 11.

East Bengal Women s Team

Champions of the 2024-25 Indian Women's League, East Bengal secured their maiden continental berth by topping Group E in last month's Preliminary Stage hosted in Cambodia, finishing ahead of Kitchee SC (Hong Kong) and Phnom Penh Crown FC (Cambodia).

The second edition of the tournament features 12 teams split across three groups in a centralised league format. Group B matches will be staged in Wuhan from November 17 to 23, hosted by the reigning champions Wuhan Jiangda WFC.

AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Group Stage Draw

Group A: Melbourne City FC (AUS), Ho Chi Minh City Women's FC (VIE, hosts), Stallion Laguna FC (PHI), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP)
Group B: Wuhan Jiangda Women's FC (CHN, hosts), Bam Khatoon FC (IRN), East Bengal FC (IND), PFC Nasaf (UZB)
Group C: Suwon FC Women (KOR), Tokyo Verdy Beleza (JPN), Naegohyang Women's FC (PRK), ISPE WFC (MYA, hosts)

East Bengal are along with Wuhan Jiangda, along with Iranian club Bam Khatoon and Uzbekistan club Nasaf. They will play all of their matches in Wuhan, which was also the epicentre of Covid 19 pandemic.

East Bengal FC's fixtures

November 17: Bam Khatoon FC vs East Bengal FC
November 20: East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda WFC
November 23: East Bengal FC vs PFC Nasaf

Story first published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 14:04 [IST]
