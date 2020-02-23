Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hazard concern? Real Madrid suffer injury worry ahead of Man City, Barcelona fixtures

By Rob Lancaster
Eden Hazard was clearly in pain as he was replaced by Vinicius Junior in the 67th minute
Eden Hazard was clearly in pain as he was replaced by Vinicius Junior in the 67th minute

Madrid, February 23: Eden Hazard hobbled off during Real Madrid's La Liga game at Levante on Saturday (February 22) - giving Zinedine Zidane a major injury concern ahead of a crucial week for the club.

The Belgium international, who has only recently returned from a fractured ankle, was clearly in pain as he was replaced by Vinicius Junior in the 67th minute with the score at 0-0.

Hazard could be seen sitting on the visitors' bench receiving treatment to his lower right leg, with Zidane now waiting to discover the full extent of the problem ahead of two huge home fixtures.

Madrid, who went on to lose 1-0 to Levante, host Manchester City on Wednesday (February 26) in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, followed by the visit of title rivals Barcelona in league action next Sunday (March 1).

La Liga: Messi scores four as Barcelona jump above defeated Real Madrid before Clasico

Hazard was making just his second outing since requiring surgery on his right ankle after he was hurt against Paris Saint-Germain on November 2.

His debut campaign in the Spanish capital got off to a delayed start following a thigh injury in pre-season, forcing him to wait until September 14 to make his debut following his arrival from Chelsea in June.

More EDEN HAZARD News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 165, 47/1 (20.0) vs NZL 348
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 9:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue