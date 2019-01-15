Football

Cavani hints at retirement at end of PSG contract in 2020

By Opta
Edinson Cavani has contract until 2020 with PSG
Paris, January 15: Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani has suggested he could retire once his contract expires in 2020.

Cavani joined PSG from Napoli in 2013 and has gone on to write his name firmly into PSG's history, having enjoyed a prolific spell.

Although his goalscoring hauls of 16, 18 and 19 in his first three campaigns were respectable, he really exploded in 2016-17, netting 35 in 36 Ligue 1 outings.

He followed that up with 28 in 32 league games last term, becoming the club's record goalscorer in the process when he netted for the 157th time, overtaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Despite his successes in Paris, the last couple of years have seen him linked with moves away, with Napoli said to be eager to bring him back to Serie A, but the Uruguay international is yet to decide what his future holds and he could yet quit football altogether.

"I intend to stay here until the end of my contract and maybe my career," Cavani, who turns 32 next month, told Le Parisien.

"I don't know if I will continue to play after 2020, or if it will be in Paris , but I feel good in Paris, the club is happy with me, I think. I want to see my contract out."

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
