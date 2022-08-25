EFL Cup draw: Manchester City at home to Chelsea, holders Liverpool will host Derby

London, August 25: The EFL Cup third round will see Premier League champions Manchester City host Chelsea while holders Liverpool will play League One Derby County at Anfield.
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are set to welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford and there is another enticing all-Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.
Brighton and Hove Albion will travel to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal as one of the seven games to feature two top-flight teams facing each other.
League Two Crawley knocked out Premier League Fulham on Tuesday, and they are rewarded with a visit to Championship outfit Burnley.
Meanwhile, last season's Europa League semi-finalists West Ham United will face second-tier Blackburn Rovers.
EFL Cup third-round draw in full:
Stevenage v Charlton
Leicester City v Newport County
West Ham United v Blackburn Rovers
Wolves v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Derby County
Burnley v Crawley Town
Bristol City v Lincoln City
Manchester City v Chelsea
MK Dons v Morecambe
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion
Brentford v Gillingham.
Ties will be played week commencing November 7.