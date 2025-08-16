Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Ekitike Adapting To Premier League Challenges After Strong Start With Liverpool Hugo Ekitike discusses his impressive debut for Liverpool in the Premier League, acknowledging the need for adaptation to the competition's physicality and expressing a desire for further improvement. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Hugo Ekitike has made a promising start to his Premier League journey with Liverpool. Despite a strong performance, he acknowledges room for growth, especially in adapting to the league's physical demands. In Liverpool's opening match against Bournemouth, Ekitike contributed a goal and an assist, helping his team secure a victory at Anfield.

The match saw Antoine Semenyo score twice for Bournemouth, including a remarkable solo run from his own half, levelling the score at 2-2. However, Liverpool regained control when Federico Chiesa scored after coming off the bench. Mohamed Salah then sealed the win with his 187th Premier League goal, tying him with Andy Cole in the all-time scoring charts.

Ekitike's debut was notable as he became only the second player to both score and assist on his Premier League debut for Liverpool, following Darwin Nunez's feat against Fulham in August 2022. He is also the first French player to achieve this in the league. Ekitike had four shots and an expected goals (xG) of 1.05, leading Liverpool in these metrics.

Reflecting on his style of play, Ekitike mentioned Neymar and Karim Benzema as influences. "Growing up, two players—Neymar and Karim Benzema. I love Benzema, for what he did for football; he is my role model," he said. He noted that adapting to English football required changes due to its intensity and tighter spaces compared to Germany.

After the match, Ekitike expressed that the team dedicated their win to Diogo Jota following a heartfelt pre-match tribute at Anfield. "We wanted to win for the people who came tonight and for Diogo," Ekitike stated. He emphasised that while he was pleased with his contribution, there is still much more he can do for the team.

Incident of Discrimination

The game was marred by an incident involving discriminatory abuse directed at Semenyo from a spectator during the first half. Referee Anthony Taylor halted play in the 29th minute due to this incident. Liverpool later confirmed that police were investigating the matter.

Bournemouth captain Adam Smith expressed shock over the incident: "It's totally unacceptable... I'm in shock it happened in this day and age." He praised Semenyo's resilience despite being affected by the abuse and called for accountability for those responsible.

The Premier League has been engaged in discussions regarding such incidents, highlighting their seriousness about addressing discrimination within football. Smith added that taking a knee hasn't been effective enough and stressed support for Semenyo during this challenging time.