Football Unai Emery Sets Ambitious Goals For Silverware At Aston Villa After Three Years Of Progress After three years at Aston Villa, Unai Emery aims to secure silverware, particularly the Premier League title. He reflects on his progress and the club's achievements while acknowledging the work ahead. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Unai Emery is focused on bringing trophies to Aston Villa, particularly aiming for the Premier League title. As he marks three years at the club, Villa's upcoming match against Liverpool coincides with this milestone. Under Emery's leadership, Villa has won 58 out of 110 matches, scoring 183 goals and averaging 1.8 points per game. The team reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season and advanced to the Conference League semi-finals previously.

Emery expressed pride in the club's progress over three years but acknowledged more work is needed. "Of course, very proud of how the club, supporters, the players, get the commitment together with our idea," he stated. He credits his improvement as a coach to the players and club support. Emery appreciates the owners' backing and remains committed to achieving more objectives collectively and individually.

Liverpool faces challenges after a recent 3-0 EFL Cup loss to Crystal Palace. Arne Slot highlighted squad depth issues amid a busy schedule. "Against Brentford, it was two days after we played Eintracht Frankfurt away," Slot noted, acknowledging difficulties in playing three games in seven days. He emphasized that their squad might not be as deep as perceived.

Key Players to Watch

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal since September 17 against Brentford, nearing Wayne Rooney's record for combined goals and assists at a single club. For Aston Villa, Matty Cash has excelled with two long-range goals this season, contributing significantly to Villa's tally from outside the box.

Match Prediction and Historical Context

Liverpool has won six of their last seven home games against Villa but aims to avoid five consecutive league losses for the first time since 1953. While Liverpool is on a four-match losing streak, Villa has won their last four games. A victory over Manchester City positions Villa to potentially defeat both City and Liverpool consecutively—a feat last achieved by Leicester in February 2016.

The Opta win probability suggests Liverpool has a 56.9% chance of winning, while a draw stands at 22.3%, and Aston Villa has a 20.8% chance of victory.

As Aston Villa prepares for their clash with Liverpool at Anfield, Emery remains optimistic about securing at least one point against a struggling opponent. His focus on long-term success continues as he strives for silverware with Aston Villa in domestic and European competitions.