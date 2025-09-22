Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Rediscover Their Identity Following Winless Start In Premier League Unai Emery urges Aston Villa to regain their identity after a disappointing start to the season. Following a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, he emphasises the need for players to adapt and play in their desired style as they prepare for upcoming challenges. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 0:25 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is urging his team to rediscover their identity after a 1-1 draw against Sunderland in the Premier League. Despite playing against 10 men, Villa couldn't secure a win. Matty Cash scored their first goal of the season in the 67th minute, but Sunderland equalised through Wilson Isidor eight minutes later. Villa missed late chances, leaving them with three points from five games.

Emery expressed disappointment not just with the result but with how Villa played. "We are disappointed and frustrated not for the result, because we should win this match playing with one more player, but the most important thing is how," he said. He emphasised the need to return to their core style and build confidence before their Europa League campaign begins.

Villa's start to the season has been challenging, failing to win any of their first five league games for only the fourth time in history. The last occurrence was during the 1969-70 season in the second tier. Emery wants players to focus on their identity and style that brought past successes. Some squad members are still adapting, while others know what worked well previously.

Sunderland have had a strong start as a newly promoted team, earning eight points from five matches. Wilson Isidor has been crucial, scoring in each of his first three home appearances since Steven Bergwijn did so for Tottenham in 2019-20. Sunderland maintained their unbeaten run at home despite being down a player for over an hour.

Regis Le Bris praised his team's resilience after playing with ten men for much of the match. "The value of this one is really important because we had different experiences today," he told BBC Match of the Day. Sunderland adapted well after Reinildo Mandava's red card and executed a new game plan effectively.

Emery remains concerned about Villa's inability to play with their identity and dominate matches. "Now, I'm a little bit worried, not for the result and how we are in the table, but more so how we are not playing with our identity," he noted. The team needs to impose themselves using their style and strengths.

Sunderland's performance highlighted their ability to react under pressure and adapt strategies mid-game. They managed to keep Villa at bay despite being a man down, showcasing determination and tactical flexibility that could serve them well throughout the season.

Villa must work on regaining confidence and consistency as they prepare for upcoming challenges both domestically and in Europe. Emery believes focusing on their established style will be key to turning around their fortunes this season.