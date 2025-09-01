Unai Emery Discusses Emiliano Martinez's Future Amid Transfer Speculation At Aston Villa

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan?

Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Unai Emery expressed his frustration over the need to mend Aston Villa's relationship with Emiliano Martinez amid speculation of the goalkeeper's potential departure. Martinez was absent from the squad during their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace, fuelling rumours of a move to Manchester United. The Argentine's future has been uncertain, with a proposed transfer to the Saudi Pro League not coming to fruition.

Interest from Manchester United has emerged as they seek solutions following struggles with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir this season. Before the match, Emery oddly responded to questions about Martinez by repeating Marco Bizot's name, who had a challenging game, conceding a penalty after fouling Daichi Kamada. Jean-Philippe Mateta converted the resulting spot-kick.

Emery acknowledged the need for squad improvements before the transfer window closes. "We have to fix it with him. Tomorrow the transfer window finishes, and we are expecting something hopefully to improve the squad. But we keep calm," Emery told Sky Sports. He mentioned ongoing discussions about Martinez and hoped for balance post-break, aiming for recovery against Everton.

Since joining Villa from Arsenal in 2020, only Jordan Pickford of Everton has made more saves than Martinez in the Premier League. Emery hinted at potential signings before Monday's deadline after witnessing Villa's second defeat of the season. The team hasn't won any of their first three league games since 2017-18 in the Championship.

The recent defeat marked Villa's heaviest home loss since Tottenham's 4-0 victory in March 2024. They remain goalless in the 2025-26 Premier League season. So far, Villa has signed Marco Bizot, Yasin Ozcan, and Evann Guessand, but Emery seeks further additions.

"Yes we need some players, but now we have what we have," Emery added. He emphasised finding balance beyond transfers and highlighted challenges posed by players on national duty and European commitments.

Emery remains optimistic about achieving balance and structure despite frustrations over performance levels. He believes maintaining this level is challenging due to numerous players representing their countries and competing in Europe.