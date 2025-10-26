English Edition
England Falls To Brazil 1-2 Despite Numerical Advantage In Homecoming Match

In their first match since retaining the European title, England lost 2-1 to Brazil. Despite having a player advantage, they struggled to convert opportunities.




England faced a challenging match against Brazil, losing 2-1 despite having an extra player for most of the game. Georgia Stanway's penalty in the second half was not enough to secure a win at the Etihad Stadium. The Lionesses played over an hour with a numerical advantage after Brazil's captain, Angelina, received a red card.

Khiara Keating made her debut as goalkeeper for England, stepping in for Euro 2025 hero Hannah Hampton. However, Bia Zanaretto scored against her just nine minutes into the game. Brazil extended their lead in the 18th minute when Zanaretto assisted Dudinha, who scored past Keating at the near post.

England Loses to Brazil in Homecoming Match

Despite being down to 10 players after Angelina's dismissal for fouling Ella Toone, Brazil maintained their lead. England tried to capitalise on their advantage, with Alex Greenwood hitting the crossbar from a free-kick. It wasn't until Beth Mead was fouled in the box that Stanway managed to score from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute.

England dominated possession with nearly 70% and had 45 touches in Brazil's box compared to Brazil's 18. They took 18 shots on goal, resulting in an expected goals tally of 2.07. However, only three of these attempts were on target, highlighting missed opportunities.

The Lionesses' frustration grew as they hit the woodwork again when Stanway struck the bar with Lorena beaten. Despite their efforts, Brazil held firm to secure victory. The match ended with England unable to convert their dominance into goals.

England's return home did not go as planned despite their strong performance statistics. They will look to regroup and improve ahead of their next match scheduled for Tuesday in Derby.

Story first published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 1:07 [IST]
