Football England Euro 2025 Star Michelle Agyemang Rejoins Brighton On Season-Long Loan From Arsenal Michelle Agyemang, England's Euro 2025 striker, has rejoined Brighton on loan from Arsenal. This move aims to provide her with regular playing time following her successful summer. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

Michelle Agyemang, a key player in England's Euro 2025 victory, has returned to Brighton on a season-long loan from Arsenal. She played a crucial role as a substitute during the tournament, scoring important goals that helped England secure their title in Switzerland. Her contributions were vital in matches against Sweden and Italy, where she scored late equalizers.

Agyemang's football journey began at Arsenal when she was just six years old. She made her senior debut for the club at 16 in November 2022. Despite her talent, Arsenal's forward line is packed with stars like Alessia Russo and Beth Mead, prompting her return to Brighton for more playing time.

The 19-year-old striker aims to gain more experience and regular minutes at Brighton. Last season, she scored three goals in 17 Women's Super League matches, contributing to Brighton's fifth-place finish under coach Dario Vidosic. This move is seen as an opportunity for further development.

Clare Wheatley, Arsenal's director of women's football, expressed pride in Agyemang's achievements both with the club and internationally. "We’re so proud of Michelle’s achievements this summer and throughout her journey at Arsenal," Wheatley stated on the club's website.

After discussions with Agyemang and her family, it was agreed that returning to Brighton would benefit her growth as a player and individual. The decision aligns with her career development strategy, allowing her to gain valuable match experience.

Brighton will kick off their Women's Super League season against Aston Villa on September 7. Meanwhile, Arsenal will face the London City Lionesses a day earlier. These matches mark the beginning of another exciting season for both clubs.

Agyemang's brief but impactful appearances during England’s Euro campaign were historic. England led for only four minutes and 52 seconds across all knockout games, setting a record for the shortest lead time by any World Cup or Euro-winning team.