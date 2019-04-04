Football

England fourth in FIFA rankings, India move two places up

By
Gareth Southgate
Belgium remain top of the FIFA rankings, while Gareth Southgate's England have displaced Croatia in fourth place.

Zurich, April 4: England are up to fourth in the latest FIFA world rankings after two impressive Euro 2020 qualifying wins in March.

Gareth Southgate's side have moved above Croatia after 5-0 and 5-1 wins over the Czech Republic and Montenegro respectively.

The Three Lions – who made the semi-finals of last year's World Cup – next face Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals on June 6.

Belgium retain top spot in the rankings ahead of world champions France and Brazil after back-to-back wins last month against Russia and Cyprus.

A new-look Germany have moved up three places to 13th, while Ronald Koeman's Netherlands fall two spots to 16th.

Israel are the biggest movers upwards, jumping eight places to 84th, while Austria have experienced the biggest fall, slipping 11 places to 34th.

India ranked 101

Meanwhile, India India, who have not been in action since the 2019 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, moved two places up to 101.

2019 AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar stay on 55th position. The UAE (67) and Bahrain (111) also remain unchanged while Thailand have risen by one spot (114).

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019

