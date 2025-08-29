Arsenal defender set to leave club on Record Transfer as Piero Hincapie poised to join the Gunners

Rio Ngumoha Could Feature Again For Liverpool Against Arsenal After Impressive Performance

PKL Season 12: How India’s Sports Economy Is Growing From Stadiums to Startups

The Numbers Game: Arsenal's stubborn rearguard goes up against Liverpool's fierce attack

Why Rajeev Shukla Took Over As BCCI President After Roger Binny Stepped Down?

Football England Squad for September WC Qualifiers: Thomas Tuchel leaves out Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rashford Included - Check Full Squad By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 17:04 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

England manager Thomas Tuchel has announced the Three Lions squad on Friday (August 29) for the September international matches.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has earned his first senior call-up to the England squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.

The 22-year-old, who previously represented England and Scotland at youth levels, had initially received a senior call-up to Scotland two years ago but withdrew due to injury without making his debut.

Additionally, the squad sees recalls for players like Marcus Rashford of Barcelona, Manchester City's John Stones, and Arsenal's Decan Rice. Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence has also been called up to the senior team for the first time, having previously played for the England Under-21s.

Notably, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Chelsea's Cole Palmer have been omitted from the squad due to injury concerns, with Saka sidelined by a hamstring injury and Palmer by a groin issue.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was mentioned as being on the bench in June under Tuchel and was used in midfield by Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024; however, he missed the recent camp due to injury, with other right-back options like Kyle Walker and Reece James favored.

Arsenal's new boy Eberechi Eze has been named bu Tuchel for the upcoming matches, whereas Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is also included.

The Three Lions will host Andorra on Saturday (September 6), and then travel to face Serbia on September 9 in a crucial World Cup qualifiers away fixture.

England Squad for September WC Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).