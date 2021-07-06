England vs Denmark: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, July 6: England are set for a titanic clash at Wembley as they play host to Denmark in the semi-finals of the 2020 European Championships next.
The Three Lions put in their most dominant performance of the tournament in their quarter-final, thrashing Ukraine 4-0 in Rome and will now return to Wembley to contest in their first European Championship semi-final since 1996.
Denmark on the other hand have reached the semi-finals of the European Championships for the first time since they won the competition back in 1992.
The Danish side are currently on a dream run so far in Euro 2020 tournament despite a poor start to the season. After losing to both Finland and Belgium, they have bounced back after winning 3 in a row.
Date: 8th July 2021
Time: 12:30 am (IST)
Venue: Wembley Stadium, London
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony Six
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch Out:
England: Harry Kane has been fantastic for England across the last game and a bit. He improved late against Germany and thrashed Ukraine with two superb goals. The English skipper is likely to build on this fine record and could be the difference against Denmark.
Denmark: Danish striker Dolberg has been on the scoresheet for two games in a row while Mikkel Damsgaard has looked the main creative force in the side. Manager Hjumland will hope that they will continue their impressive run and help Denmark reach the final.
Head-to-Head:
England wins: 12
Draws: 5
Denmark wins: 4
Last Meeting: England 0-1 Denmark
Dream11 Prediction:
Gareth Southgate's side have to be favoured to come out on top against Denmark not only because of their ongoing form but also due to the superior squad strength. Moreover, they'll have a home advantage with the vast majority of the Wembley crowd expected to be supporting them. But the Danes have shown time and again they have the ability to beat the best. So, it will be a battle worth watching.
England predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho; Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling
Denmark predicted Line-up (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Kasper Dolberg
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford
Defenders - Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Joakim Maehle
Midfielders - Thomas Delaney, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Mikkel Damsgaard
Strikers - Harry Kane (Captain), Raheem Sterling (vice-Captain), Kasper Dolberg