Tuchel Asserts England Should Remain At Wembley Despite Atmosphere Concerns

Thomas Tuchel has expressed his opinion that England does not need to host more home games away from Wembley Stadium. This follows his criticism of the atmosphere during a 3-0 victory over Wales. In that match, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka scored early goals. However, Tuchel noted that the home crowd was notably quiet in the second half.

England has occasionally played lower-profile matches at different venues. For instance, they secured a 1-0 win against Andorra at Villa Park in September. Since fans returned to stadiums in 2021, England has also played at St James' Park, Old Trafford, Molineux, and the Riverside Stadium. Despite these changes, Tuchel's only loss as England manager came against Senegal at the City Ground in June.

Tuchel addressed concerns about Wembley being an issue for the team. He stated: "No, we don't need to make it a big thing. I just thought that the team deserved more." He felt that the players needed more support from fans, especially in the second half of matches.

Looking ahead, England is set to face Latvia in their sixth Group K match for World Cup qualification on Tuesday. A victory could secure their spot in the tournament if Serbia fails to win against Albania on Saturday.

The recent win over Wales marked England's eighth consecutive victory against them across all competitions. Despite this success, Tuchel believes that fan engagement could be improved to further boost team morale during matches.