Football

Lamela: Tottenham have to enjoy Champions League final

By
Erik Lamela
Despite the pressure on the Champions League final, Erik Lamela says Tottenham must enjoy themselves against Liverpool.

London, May 29: Erik Lamela insists Tottenham cannot allow nerves to ruin their "dream" Champions League final against Liverpool.

Spurs will play their maiden European Cup final in Madrid on Saturday, bidding to deliver the first silverware of manager Mauricio Pochettino's five-year tenure.

But while most of the Tottenham squad are preparing for the biggest match of their careers so far, Lamela is keen for them to relish the occasion.

"I think it is a game we have to enjoy," Lamela said. "When we were young, we dreamed of playing these games and now we have the opportunity.

"We need to work hard and focus this week and, when we get to the stadium and get onto the pitch, we need to know what our responsibilities are. But we need to enjoy and try to take the opportunity to be part of history for this club.

"I try to keep calm and I think of all that I have done to arrive here in this position. Those things never leave you. We have a great opportunity with this game. We have to enjoy it."

And Argentina international Lamela recalls the success of compatriots Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa in winning the 1981 FA Cup with Spurs. The former also lifted the 1984 UEFA Cup – the club's last continental triumph.

"I would like to win a trophy with this club just like Ossie did," he said.

"When I was young I used to watch the Premier League and, of course, I knew of Tottenham because of Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa. I speak more with Ossie because I see him more at the training ground than Ricky.

"It would be fantastic to help Tottenham make history."

Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
