Euro 2020: Belgium vs Portugal Stats Preview: Red Devils have their task cut out

Bengaluru, June 26: Belgium takes on Portugal in one of the most eagerly anticipated round-of-16 clashes of Euro 2020 at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain.
The match kicks off on Monday (June 27) 12.30 am IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
Ahead of the first-ever major tournament meeting (World Cup/EUROs) between the two teams, with OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical overview of the match.
• Portugal are unbeaten in their last five matches against Belgium across all competitions (W3 D2) since a 3-0 defeat in World Cup qualifying in September 1989.
• Belgium have only failed to score in two of their last 58 games under Roberto Martínez, averaging exactly three goals per game in this stretch of fixtures (174 in total).
• Belgium have reached the knockout stages in each of their last five appearances at a major tournament, progressing to the semifinal in their previous one at the 2018 World Cup.
• Portugal have qualified for the knockout stages of the EUROs in third place for the second tournament in a row.
• Belgium's victory over Finland last time out marked their ninth win at the World Cup & Euros combined under Roberto Martínez, with the Spaniard now holding the outright managerial record for major tournament wins with the Red Devils.
• Portugal have conceded six goals in three games at EURO 2020 so far, already one more than they did at EURO 2016
• Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is now the top-scoring European player at major tournaments (World Cup & Euros), with his brace against France moving him beyond Miroslav Klose (19) to 21 goals.
• Despite playing just 134 minutes of action so far, Kevin De Bruyne has had a direct hand in three of Belgium's seven goals at EURO 2020, netting once and delivering two assists.
• Since the end of the 2018 World Cup, Romelu Lukaku has scored 23 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions for Belgium, while also providing four assists in this run.
• Since (and including) the 2014 World Cup, Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne has created 71 chances in major tournaments (EUROs and World Cup), more than any other European player in that time.