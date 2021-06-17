Euro 2020, Croatia vs Czech Republic: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 17: Runners-up from the 2018 World Cup Croatia had a forgettable start to their Euro 2020 campaign as they faced a 1-0 defeat in the hands of England on their opening day and will be keen to make a strong comeback when they face the Czech Republic in their second game of Group D at Hampden Park Stadium on Friday (June 18).
The Czech Republic currently sit at the summit of the group following Monday’s 2-0 win over Scotland inspired by Patrik Schick and will aim to build on that impressive performance.
Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia have struggled for results in recent outings, suffering two defeats and one draw from their last three games across all competitions and their build up to the Euros was also far from ideal.
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic, will be high on morale having started their Euro campaign in style with a 2-0 win against Scotland. Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick scored a brace including the probable goal of the tournament. Jaroslav Šilhavý’s did not enjoy much during their build up to the Euros but following their stunning win in the first game, they will prove to be a difficult team to break down for Croatia.
Head to head record
The two sides have faced each other just thrice over the years and Croatia are yet to face a defeat in the hands of their next opponents. The Croats have recorded two wins and one draw from their three encounters with the visitors. Their most recent meeting was at the 2016 European Championship, when both sides shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw.
Key players
Croatia - Luka Modrić
Croatia looked all over the place in their defeat against England and must improve if they have to secure a positive result against against the Czech Republic. And, their best player Luka Modric must pick up his game to ensure that Croatia do not get knocked out from the group stage of the competition.
The Czech Republic - Patrik Schick
Patrik Schick has always been a fantastic striker but the 25-year-old has been somewhat of a journeyman in European club football due to several reasons. However, the striker has been excellent for his national team over the years and single-handedly destroyed Scotland in the first game. Croatia must deal with the Bayer Leverkusen forward well if they have to secure a positive result from the game.
Expected lineups
Croatia: Dominik Livaković; Šime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Joško Gvardiol; Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović, Mateo Kovačić; Andrej Kramarić, Ante Rebić, Ivan Perisic
The Czech Republic: Tomáš Vaclík; Vladimír Coufal, Ondřej Čelůstka, Tomáš Kalas, Jan Bořil; Alex Král, Tomáš Souček; Lukáš Masopust, Vladimír Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick
Suggested Dream 11 lineup
Goalkeeper - Dominik Livaković
Defenders - Šime Vrsaljko, Vladimír Coufal, Ondřej Čelůstka, Joško Gvardiol
Midfielders - Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić; Andrej Kramarić, Vladimír Darida, Jakub Jankto
Forwards - Patrik Schick
Best Choice For Captain And Vice-Captain
Luka Modrić and Patrik Schick
Kick off time in India and how to watch?
Date: June 18 (Friday), 2021
Time: 21:30 PM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV