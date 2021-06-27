Euro 2020: Croatia vs Spain: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 27: A heavyweight clash in the Round of 16 of the Euro 2020 awaits as Spain and Croatia lock horns at the Parken Stadium for a place in the quarter-finals.
Both teams started their campaigns on a dull note but grew back on track towards the end of the group stage. Spain finished second in the group stage with a thumping victory over Slovakia while Croatia had their first win against Scotland in the very last game finishing second as well. Considering all such, this game has all the ingredients to be an exciting one.
Date: 28th June 2021
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony Six
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch Out:
Spain: Gerard Moreno is yet to score a goal however looks to be appearing the most crucial player in the final third with his outstanding build-up. He has registered two assists and remains a key player in chance creation. Also, his impact has put off some pressure from miss firing Morata. The Villareal striker's performance could be the key to Spain's impact in the final third.
Croatia: Luka Modric has been named the player of the match twice in a row in the last two games against the Czech Republic and Scotland. He has to play the same against Luis Enrique's team and his link-up with the attackers could be the crucial factor of this game.
Head to Head:
Croatia wins: 3
Draws: 1
Spain wins: 4
Last meeting: Croatia 3-2 Spain
Dream11 Prediction:
Spain finally found their finishing boots for the game against Slovakia, netting five goals and look to be in fine touch. Croatia on the other hand, have had a hot and cold campaign. The La Roja on paper looks to be the favourite but Croatia have that talent in the squad to cause an upset.
Croatia Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic
Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - Unai Simon
Defenders - Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders - Koke, Pedri (Vice-Captain), Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric
Strikers - Gerard Moreno (Captain), Alvaro Morata, Ante Rebic