Euro 2020: Denmark vs Belgium: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 16: Belgium will look to cement their place in the round of 16 when they take on Denmark at Parken Stadium in the second game of Group B.
The Red Devils brushed Russia aside with a dominant attacking performance in their 3-0 victory and look to be the favourite for the tie. On the other hand, Denmark had to go through some truly unpleasant consequences in its opener itself with Christian Eriksen collapsing. And to rub salt on their wounds, they also lost the game against a much weaker team. They now cannot afford to drop points and Hjulmand’s men surely have to put on a great display to steal any point.
Match Details
Date: 17th June 2021 (IND)
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony TEN 4
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch Out For:
Belgium: In Kevin De Bruyne’s absence in the first game, Romelu Lukaku led the Belgians to the victory. But with the Manchester City star's imminent return to the line-up against Denmark and a possible start for Eden Hazard, Lukaku could be more deadly than ever against the Danish.
Denmark: Denmark's defensive capabilities could decide the tie in their favour. The likes of Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen have to be at their absolute best to keep Belgian star attackers at bay.
Head to Head:
Belgium wins: 6
Draws: 3
Denmark wins: 6
Last meeting: Belgium 4-2 Denmark
Dream11 Prediction:
Belgium should come out on top against the Denmark side, which has gone through an emotional scare recently, apart from being weaker on paper. Denmark can sneak a draw but as of now, that looks improbable.
Denmark Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Yussuf Poulsen; Jonas Wind, Martin Braithwaite
Belgium Predicted Line-up (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer; Thomas Meunier, Leander Dendoncker, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois
Defenders - Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Daniel Wass
Midfielders - Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yussuf Poulsen
Strikers - Dries Mertens (Vice-Captain), Romelu Lukaku (Captain), Martin Braithwaite