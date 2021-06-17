Euro 2020: England vs Scotland: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 17: England will welcome historic local rivals Scotland to Wembley for their second Group D match of the 2020 European Championship next in a feisty encounter.
The two sides faced contrasting starts to their respective European campaigns, with the Three Lions registering a narrow 1-0 win against Croatia while Scotland were emphatically beaten 2-0 by the Czechs in their opening game.
Scotland realistically need a result in London to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages, but England are among the favourites to top the group and a win would ensure their progression to the next round.
Match Details
Date: 19th June 2021 (IND)
Time: 12:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Wembley Stadium, England
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony TEN 4
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key players to watch out for:
England: Harry Kane has been strongly tipped to be the tournament top scorer and he will be disappointed after flunking against the Croatians. But England's pragmatic approach could have been the reason. But against Scotland, they are likely to take an attacking approach and it could see Kane having more command.
Scotland: Liverpool left-back Robertson is the heartbeat of this Scotland team and he must have a strong game if Scotland look to seize any point. He is the go to set-piece taker for Scotland and his crosses were dangerous in their game against the Czech Republic. Scotland just need to be more clinical in front of the goal to finish off the chances delivered by him.
Head-to-Head:
England wins: 48
Draws: 25
Scotland wins: 41
Last meeting: England 2-0 Scotland
Dream11 Prediction:
A derby match is always built up as though anything can happen, but on paper and current form, England look like the favourite. Scotland surely will have to up their game if they expect to trouble England and steal any point.
England Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell; Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane
Scotland Predicted Line-up (3-5-2): David Marshall; Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; James Forrest, John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, Andrew Robertson; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford
Defenders - Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Andrew Robertson
Midfielders - Mason Mount (Vice-Captain), Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Scott McTominay
Strikers - Harry Kane (Captain), Che Adams