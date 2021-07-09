Euro 2020 Final, Italy vs England: Preview, Kick Off Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming details

Bengaluru, July 9: After 50 games, 1,218 shots and 140 goals later, the stage is set for the EURO 2020 final.
Italy and England face off in the EURO 2020 title clash at the famed Wembley Stadium in London on Monday (July 12), 12.30 am IST in their first encounter at the European Championships since 2012.
For Italy, the stage is a familiar one. The Azzurris have played in seven finals at major tournaments since England's last one in 1966.
But although Gareth Southgate's side may be in unchartered territory compared to their opponents, they will be buoyed by the advantage of a home crowd at Wembley in the showpiece.
The match between two teams who even have a rather similar approach to the game - tight defence and blistering counter attacks -- will be held on Sunday (July 11) 8pm local time at Wembley.
But for the Indian audience, due to the four-and-a-half-hours time difference, the kick off is slated for Monday (July 12) 12.30am IST.
The grand finale will be shown live on SONY TEN 2 SD/HD channels, with live streaming available on SONY LIV and Jio.
England have won just two of the recent 14 matches against Italy. Overall, the two have met 27 times with Italy winning on 11 occassions, England eight and the remaining eight ending in stalemate.
In EUROS also, Italy have the edge winning 1-0 in 1980, and drawing 0-0 before winning on penalties in the 2012 edition.
The is Azzuri's 10th final while the Three Lions are appearing in the title clash of a major tournament for the first time since 1966 FIFA World Cup.
Italy are unbeaten in their last 33 matches across all competitions, while England have not lost in their last 12 outings.
myKhel.com understands that as per the OPTA/ Stats Perform prediction model, it is Mancini's team who have a better best chance of lifting the trophy -- currently rated at 60.1 per cent.
Only three teams have ever won the EUROs on home soil -- Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984).
England, who have won 15 of their last 17 matches at Wembley Stadium in all competitions, will be hoping to join that list.
But their task is easier said than done against an Italian side, who are eyeing their first EURO since 1968.
Game on! Bring it on!!!