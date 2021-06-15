Euro 2020: Italy vs Switzerland: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Kolkata, June 15: Italy had begun their Euro 2020 campaign with a win over Turkey and they will be keen to keep the momentum going when they take on Switzerland in the second Group A tie to be held at the Stade Olimpico in Rome.
Italy are just one win away from entering the round-of-16, while on the other hand, with just one point on board, this looks to be a must-win game for the Swiss who were held in their opening tie against Wales.
Match Details
Date: June 17)
Time: 12.30 am (IST)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Italy
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV, JioTV
Key players to watch out for:
Italy: Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Barella were instrumental in the win against Turkey. Their performance against the Swiss will once again be the key.
Switzerland: It could be assumed that this game will be decided in the midfield battle, and Switzerland can take encouragement knowing they have a player capable of matching Jorginho and Co in Remo Freuler. The Atalanta midfielder's ability to break up play and interrupt the passing rhythm of Italy could be pivotal in dismantling the Italian system.
Head-to-Head record
Italy wins: 28
Draws: 22
Switzerland wins: 8
Last meeting: Italy 1-1 Switzerland
Prediction:
Italy were a dominant force against Turkey and ran out comfortable winners. Switzerland on the other hand left disappointed after drawing against Wales. Considering the current form, Italy should not face any problem defeating the Swiss comfortably.
Italy Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne
Switzerland Predicted Line-up (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma
Defenders: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nico Elvedi
Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho
Strikers: Ciro Immobile (C), Lorenzo Insigne (VC), Breel Embolo