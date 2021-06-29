Euro 2020: Spain vs Croatia Statistical Highlights: Spain in quarterfinals after 8-goal thriller

London, June 29: Croatia and Spain produced a thriller of extreme kind that went into extra time before La Roja emerging a 5-3 winner in the Euro 2020. Spain has now entered the tournament's quarterfinals after starting outside the bracket of favourites.
It is natural that a match of this kind will produce records of many hues, and MyKhel using OPTA/Stats Perform numbers breaks down the match.
1. Courtesy of the 8 goals in the game, Croatia and Spain produced the second-highest-scoring match in European Championship history, after France v Yugoslavia in the 1960 semifinals (9 - 5-4 to Yugoslavia).
2. Spain are the first side in European Championship history to score 5+ goals in consecutive matches.
3. Croatia have netted seven goals at Euro 2020, their highest tally at an edition of the European Championships.
4. This was the first time Spain have had five different goal-scorers in a single game at a major tournament (World Cup & Euro).
5. Pedri's own-goal was Spain's first-ever in the European Championships and came at a distance of 49 yards, the longest-ever own-goal netted in the competition and the first one ever scored from outside the box.
6. Pedri's own-goal for Spain was the ninth at Euro 2020, as many as in the previous 15 editions of the competition combined (9).
7. Cesar Azpilicueta scored his first ever goal for Spain (27th cap), becoming Spain's oldest ever goalscorer at the European Championships (31y 304d).
8. Mislav Orsic became the first substitute to both score and assist for Croatia in a single major tournament match (World Cup & Euro).
9. Alvaro Morata netted his fifth goal at the European Championships, becoming Spain's joint-highest scorer in the competition along with Fernando Torres.
10. At 18 years and 215 days, Spain's Pedri became the youngest player to start a knockout game in European Championship history, overtaking the record held by England's Wayne Rooney (18y 244d v Portugal in 2004), while courtesy of his appearance in this game, Croatia's Josko Gvardiol is the fifth youngest (19y 156d).