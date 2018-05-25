Europa League defeat spurred Liverpool and Henderson

Bengaluru, May 25: On May 18, 2016, at the end of Jurgen Klopp’s first season, Liverpool had the glorious chance of winning a trophy under him.
It would have been a European trophy, something that they had not won since 2005. Though not as glamorous as the Champions League, the Europa league had major significance as apart from being just another trophy, the winner would go on to play the Champions League the following season.
After missing out on the League cup to Manchester City and finishing eighth in the Premier League, Liverpool had the opportunity to salvage their season by beating Sevilla at the St Jacob stadium in Switzerland in the Europa League final.
However, the brilliant first half performance was laid to waste by an amazing Sevilla blitzkrieg in the second half. Liverpool went on to lose the match 1-3 and Klopp’s players were devastated at the outcome.
It was a case of so-close-yet so-far for Liverpool. The other major casualty in this defeat was Jordan Henderson, who could not play the final that fateful day due to fitness concerns.
Henderson believes that the setback in the Europa League final has sown the seeds for Reds achievements this season and it was in a way responsible for his fight back as well.
The Liverpool captain vividly remembers the speech given by Klopp after that defeat and he believes that the German manager's promise that night is getting fulfilled two years later.
He promised the team that there were many finals to come and that the defeat was definitely the start of something beautiful which they would build together. The former Sunderland man feels that the world might be surprised at them reaching the Champions League finals but players at Liverpool do not necessarily feel that way.
It is all down to the winning mentality inculcated by Klopp. With all the players looking up to him as a leader and no player feeling they are above the team, it is easy to see why they believe they can win as a unit. The stunning displays dismantling Porto, Manchester City and AS Roma are testament to the fact that Liverpool can win as a team.
Henderson on the other hand wants to banish the pain of sitting out for the previous European final. This time he believes he is ready to lead this team and become part of the pantheon of Liverpool captains who have lifted the “Ol’ Big Ears”.
