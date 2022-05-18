Europa League Final 2022: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers; Preview, Live Streaming in India, Date, Time

Bengaluru, May 18: Eintracht Frankfurt will take on Rangers in the UEFA Europa League Final 2022 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain, on Wednesday (May 18) night.
The Scottish side have already eliminated two big German clubs in the knockout stages -- Borussia Dortmund in the knockout round play-offs, and RB Leipzig in the last four.
Frankfurt have lifted the trophy before, though, defeating domestic rivals Borussia Monchengladbach 4-3 over two legs in 1980.
Rangers lost 0-2 to Zenit in Manchester in 2008, their only previous final in the last season of the UEFA Cup before the competition was rebranded.
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (3-1 agg): Borre sends hosts to Europa League final as Cresswell red costs Irons
Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner seemingly believes the previous assignments against Barcelona and West Ham will have put Eintracht in a good position to get to grips with what Rangers can offer.
"You can't do these calculations. If you win versus second and fourth in the Bundesliga then you're favourite because we were 11th in the Bundesliga? It doesn't matter. Both teams deserve to play this final," Glasner said in the pre-match press conference.
Rangers 3-1 RB Leipzig (3-2 agg): Late Lundstram strike takes Glasgow giants to Europa League final
"We've analysed Rangers – they're a mixture of West Ham and Barcelona," he added.
"You can see the Dutch influence (of coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst) with the passing triangles, but they've a British mentality.
Asked to elaborate on what defines a British mentality, Glasner said: "Rangers are a team that play lots of duels, and they're very robust in those duels.
"They've great desire to run back after losing ball, and not just the full-backs. James (Tavernier) is top scorer in Europa League, which shows he runs a lot; the defensive midfielders want to work hard there as well, they're always ready with this readiness to defend but also to go forward.
"That's combined with a very good style of football. They play fast with few contact, so this is how they scored their goals.
"They can cross early, against Sporting Braga and Leipzig they scored like this. This is the British mentality."
Sebastian Rode is a key man for Eintracht, with his experience and leadership on the pitch important commodities for Glasner.
While Rode has enjoyed a distinguished career, representing Dortmund and Bayern Much in the past, even he recognises Wednesday's final will be the pinnacle for him.
"This is the highlight of my career, it's one game and it'll be gigantic," he said.
Host club Sevilla holds a special place in the history of UEFA Europa League, having won the competition a record six times as the stage is set for the grand finale at their home ground of Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.
This will be Sevilla's third UEFA club competition final and, if history is any guide, it will not be an early night!
Game on! Bring it on!
Europa League final: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers
Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Sevilla (Spain)
Kick-off time: 9pm local time (12.30am IST, Thursday, May 19)
Live telecast on: Sony TEN 2/ Sony TEN 3 SD&HD
Live streaming on: Sony LIV
Sources: OPTA/UEFA Media/Sony Sports Network.