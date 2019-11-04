Football
Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Andre Gomes suffers serious injury before Tosun scores late leveller

By Rob Lancaster
After losing Andre Gomes to a serious-looking leg injury, Everton scored an equaliser during 12 minutes of added time against Tottenham.

London, November 4: Cenk Tosun headed in a 97th-minute equaliser as Everton rescued a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in a game overshadowed by a serious injury to Andre Gomes.

Despite the absence of Harry Kane through illness, Tottenham appeared set to register their first away win in the Premier League since January thanks to Dele Alli's second-half strike.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side were unable to hold onto their lead after Son Heung-min was dismissed for a tackle on Gomes that led to the midfielder suffering a severe-looking leg injury.

The South Korea international was visibly shaken following his involvement in the incident, as too was Spurs team-mate Serge Aurier, who Gomes collided with after the initial challenge.

A lengthy stoppage for treatment – following on from two VAR checks for penalty appeals – resulted in 12 additional minutes at Goodison Park, during which Tosun converted Lucas Digne's cross to secure a point.

Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
