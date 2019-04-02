Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Everton investigate alleged Pickford incident

By Opta
Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Liverpool, April 2: Everton are investigating an alleged incident involving their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Footage circulated on social media purportedly shows the England goalkeeper involved in a fight on the street.

"The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter," the Premier League club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old has started every Premier League game this season for the Toffees and kept a clean sheet as they beat West Ham 2-0 at London Stadium on Saturday (March 30).

Pickford became the most expensive British goalkeeper in history when he left hometown club Sunderland for Merseyside in 2017 in a deal that could reach £30million. He also played a starring role in England's run to the World Cup semi-finals last year.

Everton's next game is at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (April 7).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ARS 2 - 0 NEW
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue