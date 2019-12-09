Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Everton investigating reports of homophobic chants during Chelsea match

By Ryan Benson
Everton
Following reports of homophobic chants directed at Chelsea fans , Everton confirmed they are investigating.

London, December 9: Everton have confirmed they are investigating alleged homophobic chants reported during Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Chelsea.

Everton say they and equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out received reports that chants were heard during the match at Goodison Park.

The Toffees confirmed the alleged chants in question were directed at Chelsea supporters by a small group of home fans.

1
1059855

A statement issued by the club read: "Everton is working in conjunction with Kick It Out and has commenced an investigation into homophobic chanting reported during Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

"Both the club and Kick It Out have received reports of a homophobic chant being aimed at Chelsea's fans by a small section of the home crowd.

"Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police."

More EVERTON News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 4:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue