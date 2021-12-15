Everton lose star man Richarlison as torn calf sidelines Brazil forward

Liverpool, December 15: Everton boss Rafael Benitez has been dealt a major blow after star forward Richarlison was ruled out for several weeks with a torn calf.
The Brazil international was substituted after 58 minutes in the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday (December 12), with Benitez defending that decision by insisting his player was injured.
Now Everton have confirmed 24-year-old Richarlison faces a spell out of action, at a time when they already are without England frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to a thigh injury.
Calvert-Lewin has been absent since August, with Everton hoping Richarlison's spell out of the team will be significantly shorter.
The club said in a medical update on Tuesday that Richarlison is "expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks", stating the former Watford player underwent a scan that revealed the muscle tear.
Richarlison, a strike partner of Neymar in Brazil's team, has three Premier League goals and two assists from 11 appearances this season. He had two goals disallowed in last week's 2-1 home win over Arsenal before getting the equaliser.
His creative influence as well as his goal threat will be missed by an Everton side who sit 14th in the Premier League, with Richarlison having created 13 chances for others so far in this campaign.
That includes four Opta-defined 'big chances', which is more than any other Everton player in the top flight this season.
Everton go to third-placed Chelsea on Thursday at the beginning of a busy two and a half week run that sees them also host Premier League clashes with Leicester City, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion, and travel to Burnley.
Benitez is also set to be without ex-England winger Andros Townsend, who suffered a fracture in his foot against his former club Palace, while captain Seamus Coleman is recovering after suffering bone bruising and soft tissue damage in the painful loss at Selhurst Park.