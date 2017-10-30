Everton target Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez

Bengaluru, October 30: Billionaire Everton owner Farhad Moshiri wants to make a shock move for Arsenal rebel Alexis Sanchez as per reports in England.
The wealthy Goodison chief splashed out fortunes in the summer but plans to resume his spending in January despite the club’s poor start.
Moshiri would love to sanction a £30million deal for the Chilean in January if Arsenal decide to cash in on their contract rebel.
But Sanchez has already stated he wants Champions League football with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain top of his wishlist and Everton looking to sign him sounds ridiculous.
However, Moshiri has already shown his ambition by signing Wayne Rooney from Manchester United. Plus, he also tried to lure Sanchez’s team-mate Olivier Giroud and former Chelsea striker Diego Costa too.
Scouts for the managerless Toffees have suggested targets other than Sanchez but Moshiri believes a big name will be better and wants an improvement in the team’s form to attract stars like Sanchez.
Sources close to Sanchez reveal he is swaying towards seeing out his contract at the Emirates but Everton still plan to test the water.
Meanwhile, Henry Onyekuru has fuelled speculation he could return to Everton in January after starring on loan at Anderlecht.
The 20-year-old was shipped off to the Belgian giants in the summer after the Toffees forked out £7million to bring him to Goodison Park from KAS Eupen.
Everton have struggled for goals in the Premier League this season after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku who was sold to Manchester United for £75million.
In nine top-flight matches the Merseyside club have netted just seven times.
Rooney has netted on four occasions and Oumar Niasse has found the back of the net three times. They could recall the Nigerian international in the winter transfer window, after he has banged in seven goals in 16 matches in all competitions for the Belgian giants.